Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hitless in Tuesday return
Martinez (wrist, feet) went 0-for-4 with a walk in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
The hobbled first baseman pushed through his assortment of maladies Tuesday, jumping back into the lineup two days removed from a collision at first base with the Reds' Tucker Barnhart. The 29-year-old did see a six-game hitting streak snapped, but he's now reached safely in seven straight contests by virtue of his second-inning walk.
