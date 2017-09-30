Martinez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

His ninth-inning homer off Corey Knebel proved too little, too late for St. Louis, but if nothing else, it should ease any lingering concerns about Martinez's thumb. Martinez missed several games and was recently treated with a cortisone shot in the thumb. He's been excellent in 302 plate appearance with the Cardinals this season and would seem to have the inside track at a starting job heading into 2018.