Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hits two-run homer
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Martinez clubbed a first-inning two-run shot off Ivan Nova for his 16th home run of the year. Martinez has had multi-hit performances in five of his last nine games and is hitting .379 with 10 RBI over his last 15 games. The 30-year-old is slashing .309/.366/.476 on the season with 24 doubles and 75 RBI.
