Martinez is starting at first base and hitting fifth Thursday against the Mets.

Martinez's skills are very intriguing -- the biggest knock on him coming into the year was uncertain playing time. Jedd Gyorko is out of the lineup against righty Noah Syndergaard while Matt Carpenter slides over to third base. Martinez won't play every day early on, but it's at least encouraging that he got the nod on Opening Day.

