Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Homers in DH role
Martinez (groin) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins.
Limited to designated hitter duties due to the groin tweak he endured on Tuesday, Martinez made his seventh-inning at-bat count, blasting a Caleb Smith offering to right field with a man on to knot the game at 4-4. It was the 29-year-old's first round tripper of spring and extended his modest hitting streak to three games. Martinez is thought to be a candidate for the starting first base job, but a recent report from Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch indicates that Matt Carpenter (back) may open the season as the everyday option due to concerns about whether the shoulder he struggled with in 2017 would hold up if he was deployed at third instead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Serving as DH on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Scratched with groin issue•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Key pinch-hit double in Thursday's tie•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: No limitations in camp•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hits ninth-inning homer against Brewers•
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...