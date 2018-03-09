Martinez (groin) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins.

Limited to designated hitter duties due to the groin tweak he endured on Tuesday, Martinez made his seventh-inning at-bat count, blasting a Caleb Smith offering to right field with a man on to knot the game at 4-4. It was the 29-year-old's first round tripper of spring and extended his modest hitting streak to three games. Martinez is thought to be a candidate for the starting first base job, but a recent report from Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch indicates that Matt Carpenter (back) may open the season as the everyday option due to concerns about whether the shoulder he struggled with in 2017 would hold up if he was deployed at third instead.