Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

With the Cardinals down 6-0 with two outs in the ninth inning, Martinez launched a moonshot to deep center field to end the shutout and catalyze a rally that ultimately fell two runs short. Following a 3-for-22 (.136) start to the month, Martinez has been hot of late, hitting .389 (7-for-18) over his last five games. Overall, he is slashing .291/.358/.408 with five homers this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories