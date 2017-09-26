Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hopes to return Wednesday
Martinez (thumb) is hoping to return to the lineup Wednesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Martinez will not start Tuesday for the fourth game in a row, but he said is thumb is feeling much better after receiving a cortisone shot Sunday, so he could be on the verge of getting back on the field. A decision on his status will be made after he takes batting practice Wednesday.
