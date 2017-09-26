Play

Martinez (thumb) is hoping to return to the lineup Wednesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Martinez will not start Tuesday for the fourth game in a row, but he said is thumb is feeling much better after receiving a cortisone shot Sunday, so he could be on the verge of getting back on the field. A decision on his status will be made after he takes batting practice Wednesday.

