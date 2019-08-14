Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hoping for minimum IL stay
Manager Mike Shildt stated Tuesday that Martinez (shoulder) is hoping to start baseball activities within a week and remain on the injured list no longer than the minimum 10 days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Martinez sprained his right shoulder AC joint when he collided with the outfield wall in Sunday's game against the Pirates. Shildt's report is certainly encouraging, although it remains to be seen if Martinez's recovery will go as smoothly as hoped.
