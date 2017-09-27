Cardinals' Jose Martinez: In lineup for Wednesday's game
Martinez (thumb) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Martinez was able to pinch hit during Tuesday's victory, and was expected to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's affair following a little time off while recovering from a thumb sprain. He will be manning first base and batting in the fifth spot in the order against John Lackey.
