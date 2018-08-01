Cardinals' Jose Martinez: In Wednesday's lineup
Martinez (ankle) will start at first base and bat fifth against the Rockies on Wednesday.
Martinez will return to the starting nine after missing the past three games due to an ankle injury. Across 25 games in July, Martinez hit .262/.304/.277 with seven RBI and 16 strikeouts.
