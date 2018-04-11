Cardinals' Jose Martinez: In Wednesday's lineup
Martinez (Achilles) will man first base and hit fifth against the Brewers on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Martinez left Monday's contest with a right Achilles contusion and remained out of the starting nine Tuesday before coming in as a pinch hitter during the bottom of the 10th inning. He appears to be fully operational after getting spiked by Lorenzo Cain during a play at first base, and he shouldn't face any limitations moving forward.
