Martinez is starting in right field and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Brewers.

Martinez is starting in right field for a second straight day with Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (arm) both on the injured list, a trend that looks like it could continue until the Cardinals' outfield gets healthier. The 30-year-old has appeared in 17 games this season (five starts), slashing .265/.265/.324 with two doubles and five RBI in those contests.