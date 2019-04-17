Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Joins starting lineup
Martinez is starting in right field and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Brewers.
Martinez is starting in right field for a second straight day with Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (arm) both on the injured list, a trend that looks like it could continue until the Cardinals' outfield gets healthier. The 30-year-old has appeared in 17 games this season (five starts), slashing .265/.265/.324 with two doubles and five RBI in those contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...