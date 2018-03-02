Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Key pinch-hit double in Thursday's tie
Martinez slugged a game-tying, pinch-hit RBI double in his only at-bat during Thursday's 3-3 Grapefruit League tie with the Twins.
Positioned as a strong candidate for the everyday first base job, Martinez has gotten off to a sluggish start overall this spring. The clutch two-bagger was naturally a step in the right direction, but the 29-year-old had just one hit in his nine at-bats across three games prior to Thursday. Martinez made excellent use of his long-awaited first extended major-league stint in 2017, slashing .309/.379/.518 with 28 extra-base hits (13 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs) and 46 RBI across 307 plate appearances. Those numbers leave him poised to potentially claim the starting gig for 2018, but he'll have to earn it by replicating last season's success as the exhibition slate unfolds.
