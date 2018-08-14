Martinez went 4-for-5 in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Martinez continues to dominate August, with Monday's production serving as his third multi-hit tally over the last four games. The 30-year-old has already raised his season average 13 points to .306 in the current month, and although he didn't drive in a run in Monday's contest, he's already amassed 10 RBI as well. Martinez was able to serve as the designated hitter during the weekend's interleague series against the Royals, but he logged the start in right field against the Nationals with Tyler O'Neill (groin) still on the disabled list. With O'Neill set to be activated Tuesday, it remains to be seen if interim manager Mike Shildt will take Martinez's hot bat out of the lineup with the designated hitter option unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories