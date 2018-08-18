Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Late scratch Saturday
Martinez was removed from the starting lineup prior to Saturday's game against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez was initially penciled into the lineup in right field, but he was replaced by Tyler O'Neill before game time. It's unclear if Martinez is dealing with an injury, but more news on his status should surface in the near future.
