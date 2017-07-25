Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Launches pinch hit homer in Monday's win
Martinez (head) made a pinch hit appearance Monday against the Rockies, bashing a solo home run before staying in the game to play right field.
Given that he was able to remain in the game to play the field, it's safe to say that the head injury that had been plaguing him is in the rearview mirror. Martinez now holds a .277 batting average and six home runs on the season, making him one of the higher upside bench bats in baseball.
