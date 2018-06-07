Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Leads victory with home run
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 4-1 win over Miami.
Martinez's two-run shot in the first inning proved to be all the offense his team needed to secure the win. The 6-foot-6 righty is heating up in June, raising his season slash line to .311/.379/.472 with six long balls and 35 RBI as he establishes himself as his team's premier hitter.
