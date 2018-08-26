Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Making sixth straight start
Martinez will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Rockies.
Despite his defensive shortcomings, Martinez could be poised for steady at-bats in the corner outfield the rest of the season after Dexter Fowler (foot) was shut down a few days earlier. With a .364/.402/.506 slash line across 22 games in August, Martinez has at least given the Cardinals good reason to keep his bat in the lineup even if he lacks the range interim manager Mike Shildt desires in the outfielder.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Stays hot with 15th homer•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Dealing with hip soreness•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Strokes two more hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...