Martinez will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Rockies.

Despite his defensive shortcomings, Martinez could be poised for steady at-bats in the corner outfield the rest of the season after Dexter Fowler (foot) was shut down a few days earlier. With a .364/.402/.506 slash line across 22 games in August, Martinez has at least given the Cardinals good reason to keep his bat in the lineup even if he lacks the range interim manager Mike Shildt desires in the outfielder.