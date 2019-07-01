Martinez may fill the designated hitter role during the Cardinals' upcoming three-game interleague series in Seattle, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

Martinez appears to be a logical choice, considering that keeping his bat in the lineup is often a positive for the offense, and it would give the Cardinals a bit more firepower with Marcell Ozuna (fingers) on the injured list. The 30-year-old is slashing .282/.345/.394 with 14 extra-base hits (nine doubles, five home runs) and 28 RBI across 235 plate appearances, and he's logged 14 at-bats as a DH thus far this season.