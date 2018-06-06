Martinez went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

Martinez's hot start to June continued Tuesday, as his two-hit tally brought his average to .333 over the first three games of the month. The first baseman has been solid at the plate in his first extended big-league stint as a starter, with his .296 average, 31 RBI, .365 on-base percentage and 61 hits all serving as team highs.