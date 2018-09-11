Martinez went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Pirates on Monday.

Martinez had been mired in a brief 1-for-12 slump over his previous three games, but he bounced back with his second multi-hit effort of September. Martinez hasn't homered since Aug. 28, but a .389 average in August has helped lead to an impressive .305/.363/.456 line for the season despite a sluggish start to September.