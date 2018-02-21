Cardinals' Jose Martinez: No limitations in camp
Martinez dealt with a quadriceps ailment in winter ball but appears to be at full health heading into this season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals will continue to keep a watchful eye on Martinez in the event that he shows any signs of injury but there shouldn't be too much concern over his status at this point. The 29-year-old is currently battling for the starting gig at first base alongside Luke Voit, but Martinez appears to be on the inside track going into spring ball. At the very least, expect him to earn a majority of the time against left-handed pitching while also retaining fantasy eligibility in the outfield. In 2017, Martinez slashed .309/.379/.518 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI in 106 contests.
