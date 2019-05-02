Martinez went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Martinez's season line is up to .375/.407/.488 (86 plate appearances) following his latest multi-hit effort. The scalding hot outfielder has churned out four straight two-hit efforts, a stretch during which he's laced a trio of two-baggers and driven in four runs.