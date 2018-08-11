Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double and a walk in a win over the Royals on Friday.

Martinez will have an opportunity to fill in at designated hitter during weekend interleague series, and he immediately took advantage of the opportunity in the opener. The 30-year-old's multi-hit effort was his third of August, all coming within the last six games. The new month has agreed with Martinez thus far, as he's now 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles, six RBI, four walks and three runs over nine August games.