Martinez went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Padres on Saturday.

Martinez generated one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Cardinals on the night. It was the first baseman's first three-hit tally since April 20, and he now sports a solid .293/.368/.459 line over 152 plate appearances.

