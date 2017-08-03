Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in close win
Martinez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.
Martinez continues to parlay his occasional opportunities into some serviceable production, with Wednesday's effort marking the fourth time in the last five games that he'd hit safely. The 29-year-old outfielder has provided a bit of everything over his 153 plate appearances, posting 14 extra-base hits (six doubles, a triple and seven home runs), a .292/.349/.504 line and a .357 wOBA.
