Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The hot-hitting Martinez finished off the season in fitting fashion, rapping out a pair of hits for the sixth time over the last 11 games. Martinez only left the yard on four occasions after the All-Star break, but his all-around offensive contributions helped keep him in the lineup in right field even when his defensive deficiencies at first base became too much to bear. Having played 2018 on a one-year, $564,000 contract, Martinez remains under team control for 2019.