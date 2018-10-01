Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in finale
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
The hot-hitting Martinez finished off the season in fitting fashion, rapping out a pair of hits for the sixth time over the last 11 games. Martinez only left the yard on four occasions after the All-Star break, but his all-around offensive contributions helped keep him in the lineup in right field even when his defensive deficiencies at first base became too much to bear. Having played 2018 on a one-year, $564,000 contract, Martinez remains under team control for 2019.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks 17th homer•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Doubles twice in win•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....