Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Although he's been somewhat overshadowed by the long-ball exploits of some of his teammates recently, Martinez has remained steady and productive at the plate himself. The 30-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four runs over the last three games, and he's reached safely in eight of his last nine contests overall. He retains an impressive .304/.363/.452 line for the season as well, which has helped him retain an everyday job in right field after his ouster from first base due to defensive issues.