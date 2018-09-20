Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Although he's been somewhat overshadowed by the long-ball exploits of some of his teammates recently, Martinez has remained steady and productive at the plate himself. The 30-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four runs over the last three games, and he's reached safely in eight of his last nine contests overall. He retains an impressive .304/.363/.452 line for the season as well, which has helped him retain an everyday job in right field after his ouster from first base due to defensive issues.

More News
Our Latest Stories