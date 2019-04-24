Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in win
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Martinez's slow start is a distant memory at this point, as the 30-year-old has now hit safely in seven straight. Moreover, Martinez is hitting .420 overall in 52 April plate appearances, pushing his season average to an impressive .368 overall across his first 23 games.
