Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice Wednesday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.
Martinez's timely single in the second allowed him to drive in his third run in as many games, and represented his fifth RBI overall in the last seven contests. The 29-year-old has now reached safely in nine of his last 10 games, and he's acquitted himself well thus far in his first opportunity to serve as an everyday player -- factoring in Wednesday's production, Martinez has generated a solid .292/.370/.451 line over his first 165 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Reaches base four times Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Accounts for team's only run•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Another multi-hit outing Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Three-hit game•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...