Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Martinez's timely single in the second allowed him to drive in his third run in as many games, and represented his fifth RBI overall in the last seven contests. The 29-year-old has now reached safely in nine of his last 10 games, and he's acquitted himself well thus far in his first opportunity to serve as an everyday player -- factoring in Wednesday's production, Martinez has generated a solid .292/.370/.451 line over his first 165 plate appearances.