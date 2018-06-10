Martinez, who 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Reds on Saturday, was hitting .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, four homers, nine RBI and a .681 wOBA over his first 27 plate appearances of June.

The four round trippers in the last three games is unprecedented for Martinez, a late bloomer that at age 29 is putting up All-Star-quality numbers in his first opportunity as an everyday player. Martinez's season line was a sparkling .320/.392/.516 following Saturday's production, and he's the Cardinals' team leader in average, home runs (nine), RBI (40), on-base percentage and hits (69).