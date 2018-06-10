Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On career-best tear in June
Martinez, who 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Reds on Saturday, was hitting .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, four homers, nine RBI and a .681 wOBA over his first 27 plate appearances of June.
The four round trippers in the last three games is unprecedented for Martinez, a late bloomer that at age 29 is putting up All-Star-quality numbers in his first opportunity as an everyday player. Martinez's season line was a sparkling .320/.392/.516 following Saturday's production, and he's the Cardinals' team leader in average, home runs (nine), RBI (40), on-base percentage and hits (69).
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Leads victory with home run•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Racks up three hits in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Multi-hit effort in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Three-hit day Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...