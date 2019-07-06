Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Opens scoring with solo shot
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.
Martinez took Giants starter Drew Pomeranz deep in the first inning to quickly establish a lead for the Cardinals. In four July games, Martinez is hitting 6-for-16 (.375) with three homers, three RBI and four runs scored. The 30-year-old outfielder has eight homers and a .288/.348/.433 line through 83 games this season.
