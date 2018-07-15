Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out again in series finale
Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Martinez heads to the bench for a second straight day as the Cardinals deploy Matt Carpenter at first base, clearing the way for Jedd Gyorko to start across the diamond at third. With Gyorko slashing .317/.429/.585 through 12 games in July, it appears he may have the inside track to an everyday role over Martinez, who has mustered a more meager .278/.333/.306 line over the same stretch of action.
