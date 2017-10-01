Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
After playing spoiler to the Brewers' playoff hopes Saturday, manager Mike Matheny will send all of his starters to the bench. Luke Voit will draw the start at first base and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hits ninth-inning homer against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Singles in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: In lineup for Wednesday's game•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Able to pinch hit Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Hopes to return Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...