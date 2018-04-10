Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of lineup Tuesday
Martinez (Achilles) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, though he said he could be available to pinch hit, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Martinez suffered a right Achilles contusion during Monday's loss to the Brewers, though fortunately the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious given his potential availability off the bench. The Cardinals may still play it safe with the 29-year-old. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
