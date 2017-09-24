Martinez (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Martinez will be withheld from the starting lineup after suffering a sprained left thumb during Saturday's contest. A timeline for his return has not been revealed, so we'll just have to wait and see if he'll be able to return prior to the end of the regular season. Matt Carpenter will take over at first base Sunday with Jedd Gyorko drawing the start at third base.