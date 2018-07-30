Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Monday's lineup
Martinez (ankle) is not in the lineup against the Rockies on Monday, Taylor McGregor of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Martinez will remain on the bench for a second straight game due to the ankle injury he suffered Saturday. In his place, Matt Carpenter will man first base while Jedd Gyorko gets a start at third. Consider Martinez day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's outing.
