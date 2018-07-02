Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Monday's lineup
Martinez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Arizona, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Martinez will receive a day off after starting the past 13 games. In that span, he's hit .200/.259/.400 with three home runs and 10 RBI. In his absence, Matt Carpenter will man first base while Jedd Gyorko will start at third.
