Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Thursday's lineup
Martinez is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday.
Martinez will take a seat after going 1-for-4 during Wednesday's outing. That contest marked his return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, so it's not a surprise that Martinez is receiving a day off during Thursday's matinee. In his place, Matt Carpenter will start at first base while Jedd Gyorko mans the hot corner.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Removed from lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Extends hitting streak to four games•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Reclaims regular starts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...