Martinez is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday.

Martinez will take a seat after going 1-for-4 during Wednesday's outing. That contest marked his return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, so it's not a surprise that Martinez is receiving a day off during Thursday's matinee. In his place, Matt Carpenter will start at first base while Jedd Gyorko mans the hot corner.

