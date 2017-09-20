Play

Martinez is not in the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Martinez takes a seat for just the second time this month, following a 1-for-4 performance at the plate during Tuesday's game. In his place, Matt Carpenter draws the start at first while batting leadoff.

