Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Pair of hits in win
Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single in an 8-5 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals on Saturday. He's now hitting .265 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over 34 spring at-bats.
Although he hasn't gone deep this spring, Martinez has enjoyed a solid exhibition slate at the plate overall. The 30-year-old just signed a two-year extension this offseason following a 2018 campaign during which he produced a .305/.364/.457 line across 152 games while posting new career bests in home runs (17) and RBI (83). However, Paul Goldschmidt's offseason arrival relegates Martinez to a reserve role to open the season, although his ability to also fill either of the corner outfield spots when necessary could keep him in the lineup on a semi-regular basis in 2019.
