Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Placed on IL
The Cardinals placed Martinez on the 10-day injured list Monday with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Randy Arozarena was called up from Triple-A Memphis to burnish the Cardinals' outfield depth in light of Martinez's injury. Even before the shoulder issue set in, the defensively challenged Martinez appeared to have lost out on the everyday job in right field to Tommy Edman. Martinez has provided a meager .628 OPS in 25 games since the All-Star break.
