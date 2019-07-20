Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs Friday in the Cardinals' 12-11 win over the Reds.

Martinez's three-run blast off Jared Hughes capped the Cardinals' 10-run sixth inning, which helped St. Louis climb out of a 7-0 hole. The 30-year-old was making his third straight start Friday and seems to have temporarily captured an everyday role at the expense of Harrison Bader, who was on the bench again in the win.