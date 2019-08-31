Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Playing defense on rehab assignment
Martinez (shoulder) is 4-for-7 with an RBI over his last two rehab games with Double-A Springfield and has played a combined 11 innings in right field during those games.
Martinez continues to perform well with the bat at the Double-A level, but that it isn't exactly surprising for a hitter of his talent. However, what is encouraging is the fact he's been able to return to the field over the last pair of contests. Martinez may work up to a full game on defense before activation, but that doesn't figure to be an absolute necessity, given that he's been swinging the bat well and has hit safely in all five rehab games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Works up to full game•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Fills DH role again in rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Two RBI in first rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Being cautious with shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Plays catch Wednesday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....