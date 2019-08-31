Martinez (shoulder) is 4-for-7 with an RBI over his last two rehab games with Double-A Springfield and has played a combined 11 innings in right field during those games.

Martinez continues to perform well with the bat at the Double-A level, but that it isn't exactly surprising for a hitter of his talent. However, what is encouraging is the fact he's been able to return to the field over the last pair of contests. Martinez may work up to a full game on defense before activation, but that doesn't figure to be an absolute necessity, given that he's been swinging the bat well and has hit safely in all five rehab games.