Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Position change possible
Martinez, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Braves on Saturday, played right field for the last three innings of the game. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Martinez could see more time in the outfield moving forward due to his defensive struggles at first base.
Martinez's offense is above reproach, with Saturday's ninth-inning blast already serving as his 19th of the season. However, his defense has been a completely different story, despite Martinez regularly showing up early to put in extra work in drills. The 29-year-old's 6-foot-7 stature and past meniscus transplant both apparently give him more problems with things like scooping up low throws and ranging to his right than the average first baseman, which has helped lead to a -1.1 WAR defensive rating and seven errors at first. While exact plans are still up in the air, one thing that's for certain is that Martinez will remain an everyday player as far as general manager Michael Girsch is concerned. "Look, Jose Martinez has earned a spot in the lineup every day, so we have to figure out a spot to play him," Girsch said. "We probably could have a better defense if Jose wasn't hitting as well, but that wouldn't necessarily make us a better team."
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Accounts for team's only run•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Clubs 12th homer•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks three-run shot Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Starting at first base Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Quiet since return from paternity list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...