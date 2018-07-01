Martinez, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Braves on Saturday, played right field for the last three innings of the game. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Martinez could see more time in the outfield moving forward due to his defensive struggles at first base.

Martinez's offense is above reproach, with Saturday's ninth-inning blast already serving as his 19th of the season. However, his defense has been a completely different story, despite Martinez regularly showing up early to put in extra work in drills. The 29-year-old's 6-foot-7 stature and past meniscus transplant both apparently give him more problems with things like scooping up low throws and ranging to his right than the average first baseman, which has helped lead to a -1.1 WAR defensive rating and seven errors at first. While exact plans are still up in the air, one thing that's for certain is that Martinez will remain an everyday player as far as general manager Michael Girsch is concerned. "Look, Jose Martinez has earned a spot in the lineup every day, so we have to figure out a spot to play him," Girsch said. "We probably could have a better defense if Jose wasn't hitting as well, but that wouldn't necessarily make us a better team."