Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

His solo shot in the fifth inning proved to be the difference, as it put the Cardinals ahead by one and no other runs were scored. Martinez is only batting .154 (2-for-26) in his last 11 games, but he does have two homers in his most recent five contests. He is batting .277 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 36 runs and a steal in 264 at-bats this season.