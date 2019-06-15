Martinez went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit three-run home run in a 9-5 victory against the Mets on Friday.

His three-run blast in the fifth gave the Cardinals a three-run lead. Martinez hasn't played much in June, so he needs this kind of production to get more at-bats. He's 3-for-19 (.158) with one homer and five RBI in June. Overall, Martinez is hitting .286 with 12 extra-base hits, including four homers, 26 RBI, 22 runs and one steal in 175 at-bats this season.