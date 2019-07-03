Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Pounds pair of homers
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.
Martinez put the Cardinals on the board with his solo shot in the first inning and plated their second run with another blast in the sixth. The power display resulted in the fourth multi-homer game of his career and first this season. Despite a tepid June in which he hit a meager .230, Martinez is still posting a respectable .285 average with seven homers and 30 runs batted in this season.
