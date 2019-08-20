Martinez (shoulder) progressed to taking light swings prior to Monday's series opener versus the Brewers and could begin a rehab assignment later in the week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez opted against receiving a cortisone shot late last week, allowing the swelling in his right shoulder to continue subsiding on its own. The outfielder apparently made notable progress in that regard over the weekend and is now reportedly close to jumping back into game action at the minor-league level. Martinez has only been sidelined since Aug. 11, so he's likely to only need a handful of rehab games before returning.