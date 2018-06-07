Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Racks up three hits Wednesday
Martinez went 3-for-3 with two RBI from a single and a double in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.
Martinez's continued hot hitting was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Cardinals, who suffered a second consecutive disappointing home loss to an inferior team in the Marlins. The 29-year-old has been immune to any struggles himself, as he's now hitting .467 (7-for-15) over the first four games of June, a tally that now includes three doubles.
